Ziva Branstetter Announces Departure From 'The Frontier'

The editor in chief of News On 6 partner The Frontier, Ziva Branstetter, is leaving Tulsa to join the Center for Investigative Reporting in California.

She and The Frontier made the announcement Tuesday morning on Twitter.

The Frontier says Dylan Goforth has been promoted to editor in chief and Clifton Adcock has been hired as senior staff writer.

For the past decade, Adcock has reported for the Muskogee Phoenix, the Tulsa World, The Oklahoma Gazette and Oklahoma Watch.

