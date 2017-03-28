Tulsa Superintendent: Cost-Saving Recommendations Ready By May

Tulsa Public Schools Superintendent Dr. Deborah Gist told parent leaders Tuesday that cost saving recommendations will go to the school board no later than May, with changes in the fall; even if that includes school closings.

Take The TPS Budget Survey Here

A school survey for parents includes the option of closing multiple elementary schools or a single high school.

3/23/2017 Related Story: TPS May Close Schools If Hit With More Budget Cuts

Gist said the district is still targeting $12 million in savings, though clear guidance has not come from the state legislature.

How would you create $12 million in cost-savings? https://t.co/BjdQRPFPqU — Deborah Gist (@deborahgist) March 28, 2017

Gist said furlough days are an option to pare down costs, and that each furlough day would save almost $1 million. A furlough would mean the entire district would be closed and staff would not be paid.

"Everything is on the table" said Dr. Gist, who noted TPS exceeds the state required minimum for days in class, with 173, though most states require 180 days.

"We are destroying our economy" by undermining funding for education," said Dr. Deborah Gist.

Gist spoke Tuesday to the Tulsa Council of PTA's, which includes a representative from each of the district's schools.