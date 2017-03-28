Tulsa Man Charged With Raping Acquaintance

A Tulsa man faces two rape charges for sexually assaulting an acquaintance.

According to a probable cause affidavit, 23-year-old Justin Gage Turner admitted to officers he raped an acquaintance after agreeing to let her spend the night on the couch in his apartment.

A detective wrote in the affidavit that the victim went to Hillcrest Medical Center on January 21, 2017 and reported being raped. She told police she saw Turner on a Tulsa Transit bus and knew him from Youth Services of Tulsa.

The affidavit says he gave her some pizza and told her she could spend the night at his apartment. She told police he came out of his bedroom nude, dragged her by the hair onto his bed and raped her.

When he was interviewed by police, he admitted he knew she did not want to have sex and wrote a letter to her apologizing to her for "forcing sexual intercourse with her," the affidavit says.

Prosecutors charged Turner with one count of 1st-degree rape and one count of 2nd-degree rape.