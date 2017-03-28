OU Softball: Mendes Earns Big 12 Weekly Honor

Suspended University of Oklahoma football player Will Sunderland turned himself in yesterday to the Cleveland County Sheriff's Office and posted bond on a felony burglary charge he was wanted for.More >>
OU sophomore safety Will Sunderland has been charged with felony burglary just days after a warrant was issued for his arrest for concealing stolen property.More >>
Kevin Durant took to the comment section on his YouTube page to commend Russell Westbrook on winning the NBA's Most Valuable Player Award.More >>
Russell Westbrook has won the NBA's MVP award after setting a record with 42 triple-doubles last season.More >>
Westbrook became the first player since Oscar Robertson in 1961-62 to average a triple-double for a season and won his second scoring title.More >>
