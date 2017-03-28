Police Arrest One, Searching For Another In Connection To Tulsa Murder

31-year-old Terry Buckley has been arrested in the death of 42-year-old Carlos Record. [Tulsa County jail]

Tulsa Police have made one arrest and are looking for another suspect in the death of a Tulsa man.

According to Sergeant Dave Walker, 31-year-old Terry Buckley has been arrested in the death of 42-year-old Carlos Record.

3/25/2017 Related Story: Police: Man Found Shot To Death Inside Tulsa Home

He said they are still searching for one more suspect.

Police said a family member found Record dead inside his home in the 2600 block of North Rockford on March 25, 2017.

Witnesses told police two suspects went into the home and walked to the kitchen/bedroom area. They said the first suspect went into the bedroom and demanded money and drugs from the residents.

Police said the suspect then beat the robbery victim in the head with his gun.

The arrest report says the second suspect went into the kitchen where Record was. It says that suspect shot Record and both suspects ran from the scene.

The report says Buckley was identified as the suspect demanding cash and drugs from the residents in the bedroom.

Police say the two suspects had been seen at the home together on previous occasions.

Police are asking anyone with information on the case to call Crime Stoppers at 918-596-COPS or the Homicide Tip Line at 918-798-8477.