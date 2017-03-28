OSU Baseball Game Canceled Due To Weather Threat - NewsOn6.com - Tulsa, OK - News, Weather, Video and Sports - KOTV.com |

OSU Baseball Game Canceled Due To Weather Threat

Posted: Updated:
STILLWATER, Oklahoma -

Due to the threat of severe weather Tuesday night in Stillwater, the Oklahoma State baseball game against Wichita State, scheduled for 6 p.m. at Allie P. Reynolds Stadium, has been canceled. The two teams will work towards finding a make-up date in the future.
 
OSU returns to action Friday with its Big 12 Conference home opener against West Virginia, scheduled for a 6:30 p.m. first pitch at Reynolds Stadium.
 
The 23rd-ranked Cowboys are 15-9 on the season and 0-3 in league play.

Live Radar

WARN Interactive

More Sports

  • OU Sooners

    Find the latest sports news, schedules and more for the OU Sooners now!

  • OKC Thunder

    Thunder Up! Get the latest sports news, game highlights, videos and updates on the team.

  • TU Golden Hurricane

    Follow the TU Golden Hurricane! Get sports scores, news and highlights.

  • ORU Golden Eagles

    ORU Golden Eagles fans can find the latest news on the team, scores and video here!

Powered by Frankly
News On 6
303 N. Boston Ave.
Tulsa, OK 74103
Newson6.com is proud to provide Oklahomans with timely and relevant news and information, sharing the stories, pictures and loves of Oklahomans across our great state.
Station Profile & Public Inspection Files
NEWS
WEATHER
FEATURED
DIGITAL NETWORK
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 KOTV. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.