OSU Baseball Game Canceled Due To Weather Threat

Due to the threat of severe weather Tuesday night in Stillwater, the Oklahoma State baseball game against Wichita State, scheduled for 6 p.m. at Allie P. Reynolds Stadium, has been canceled. The two teams will work towards finding a make-up date in the future.



OSU returns to action Friday with its Big 12 Conference home opener against West Virginia, scheduled for a 6:30 p.m. first pitch at Reynolds Stadium.



The 23rd-ranked Cowboys are 15-9 on the season and 0-3 in league play.