Tulsa May Be Overdue For A Big Tornado - NewsOn6.com - Tulsa, OK - News, Weather, Video and Sports - KOTV.com |

News

Tulsa May Be Overdue For A Big Tornado

Posted: Updated:
Image of downtown Tulsa. Image of downtown Tulsa.
TULSA, Oklahoma -

Many believe parts of the city of Tulsa are immune from a direct tornado hit, but are we actually overdue for the big one? 

Large swaths of Tulsa have avoided tornadoes since the Creek Indians settled near present-day 18th & Boulder in the 1800s.

"They put out tornado medicine is our understanding, scattered all around this area to protect the town council and the religious center," said Rob Trepp, Muscogee Creek Historian.  

That's not the only theory. 

The bend in the Arkansas River, according to Tulsa weather folklore, is supposed to protect the downtown area.  And so far, tornadoes have been north and tornadoes have been south, but they have not been downtown... yet.

The truth?  Tornadoes can and do cross rivers without losing strength just as they go over hills and through valleys.

Since 1950, 82 tornadoes have hit Tulsa County. The largest, an F4 which ripped through Catoosa in 1993.

Nineteen years earlier, in 1974 two F3 twisters created trails of damage around Brookside and parts of south and east Tulsa, damaging more a thousand homes.

The intersection of 71st and Memorial in Tulsa is one of the busiest intersections in the entire city. Back in June, 1974, this didn't exist. There was just a roadway, a stop sign. No Woodland Hills Mall. Changes to that didn't come for two years. But, if the same tornado that hit here in 1974 hit here today, it is estimated at least 11,000 people would be directly affected by that tornado.   

From a now fully developed area around ORU to the bustling retail district on 71st Street and densely populated neighborhoods all around, that tornado's track would create much more damage today.

Tulsa is a huge target compared to 40 years ago. The developed area of the metro region has increased by 128%  and now covers 280 square miles of relatively dense population. 

The developed part of metro Tulsa has a 3% chance of being hit by an EF-3 to EF-5 tornado every year, and with growth continuing that percentage will keep rising. 

Special Features

Live Traffic

Get the latest road conditions on Green Country roadways.

iPhone App

Get breaking news, weather, sports & video directly on your iPhone.

CBS Shows

Watch your favorite CBS shows for free online.

Links

Looking for a website or event you heard mentioned on News On 6? Find it here!

TV Schedule

Need to know what's on TV? Check out our television schedule.

Live Radar

WARN Interactive

Special Coverage

  • Bridge Tracker

    How safe are Oklahoma's bridges? Use Bridge Tracker to find out now.

  • Fallen Heroes

    News On 6 honors our fallen Oklahoma heroes. View our interactive timeline.

  • Murrah Bombing Timeline

    Learn more about the events leading up to and following the bombing.

  • Storm Zone

    Watch tornadoes tear across Oklahoma and learn how to stay safe!

Powered by Frankly
News On 6
303 N. Boston Ave.
Tulsa, OK 74103
Newson6.com is proud to provide Oklahomans with timely and relevant news and information, sharing the stories, pictures and loves of Oklahomans across our great state.
Station Profile & Public Inspection Files
NEWS
WEATHER
FEATURED
DIGITAL NETWORK
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 KOTV. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.