Osage SkyNews 6 HD Is Powerful Tool In Tracking Storms

Image of the tornado that hit Tulsa County last year, from Osage SkyNews 6 HD.

By Will Kavanagh, Osage SkyNews 6 HD Pilot

Osage SkyNews 6 HD gives us an incredible advantage during severe weather.

The tornadoes that ripped through Tulsa and Rogers County last year demonstrated why.

You're always trying to manage that safe distance from a tornado but yet stay close enough to get good pictures.

I was able to stay very close. I was a half mile to 3/4 of a mile - close - and we were able to get those really defined, good definition, high contrast type of pictures.

Military gives me the 101, but Travis and Dick have given me the upper level courses in that.

The emotions do take you up and down and you can't get wrapped up in either one.

Never panic, trust your training. So when we're up there, I'm just looking at what we gotta do now.

Our goal is to go up there and to inform the public so they can find safety. We want Tulsa to be safe and I'm honored to have people think that we're getting that done for them.

I will tell you the most exhilarating flying that I have is is to fly with the tornadoes.

I think if I knew what mother nature could really do to me, I probably wouldn't want to go do some of this. So don't look at me as being anything more than a lucky pilot.