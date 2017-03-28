Metro Christian Returning 8 Starters, 9 Seniors From Runner-up Squad

It's an embarrassment of riches for Metro Christian baseball this year with eight returning starters and nine seniors from last year's state runner-up team.

One of them, a guy who's staying close to home for college, and no matter what position he's playing on the diamond, he's right in the middle of the action.

"Honestly, they're about the same for me,” said Brody Gibson. “Whatever the team needs that day is what I do."

Whether he's on the mound or behind the plate, Gibson is in the center of it all and he makes the Patriots go.

"Basically, he keeps people from trying to steal on us,” said head coach Pat Foster. “He's that good. He hits the ball; he's had two home runs, hit a grand slam the other night."

"I think I definitely take pride in all the hard work that it's taken me to get where I am today,” Gibson stated. “But also, it's still knowing that I have things to get better at every single day."

Last year, he hit .358 with two home runs and 38 driven in. He's committed to Oral Roberts as a catcher, but he also went 7-2 with 61 strikeouts on the mound.

For all his on-field exploits, Foster said it's what he brings off of it that's most impressive.

"The leadership, he's there, he holds everybody accountable,” explained Foster. “I catch them watching him in the cage. I catch them watching him at practice, and we want them to do that."

"We can show them how we do things, how we do what we do, what we expect, what the coaches expect from us,” said Gibson.

His impact is unmistakable.