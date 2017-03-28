OSU’s Jawun Evans Named Honorable Mention AP All-American - NewsOn6.com - Tulsa, OK - News, Weather, Video and Sports - KOTV.com |

OSU’s Jawun Evans Named Honorable Mention AP All-American

STILWELL, Oklahoma -

Oklahoma State guard Jawun Evans was named an Associated Press honorable mention All-America selection on Tuesday, which solidified his place as an honorable mention NCAA Consensus All-American.

In order to be named to the Consensus All-America team, a player must earn multiple All-America honors from reputable publications. Earlier this month, Evans became Oklahoma State's 22nd All-American when the Sporting News named him third-team All-America.

Evans finished his sophomore campaign with a scoring average of 19.2 points per game, which ranks 13th in Oklahoma State history, while his 613 total points ranks 11th. His 204 assists are the fourth most by a Cowboy in a single season.

He was a First-Team All-Big 12 Conference selection by both the AP and the league's coaches and earned all-district honors from the National Association of Basketball Coaches and the U.S. Basketball Writers Association.

 Evans has declared for the 2017 NBA Draft but has not hired an agent at this time.

