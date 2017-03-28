Trial Begins For Former TCC Professor Charged With Indecent Expo - NewsOn6.com - Tulsa, OK - News, Weather, Video and Sports - KOTV.com |

Trial Begins For Former TCC Professor Charged With Indecent Exposure

TULSA, Oklahoma -

A former Tulsa Community College professor is on trial, charged with indecent exposure.

TCC fired Khalid Habib after three students complained about him in the summer of 2014. He pleaded not guilty.

In the fall of 2013, Habib was a computer instructor at TCC's downtown campus.

Tuesday, two women testified and gave very similar stories.

The first woman said she was struggling with the classed and told the professor she was thinking about dropping out. She said he encouraged her to stay in the class and that she'd get a good grade and he'd help her take the tests.

The woman said she met him at the computer lab and after the class and, at one point, she looked up and saw him touching himself

She said she didn't say anything that day and didn't report it until almost nine months later when other people also came forward.

A second student said she also wasn't doing well in the class and was concerned but he encouraged her to stay in the class and said he'd help her take the tests.

She said they also met in the computer lab and said she too saw him touching himself.

The student said that that happened three to five different times.

She said she didn't initially report it because she got an A in the class and was afraid she'd get in trouble because she knew she didn't do the work.

The defense in the case tried to discredit both witnesses.

The district attorney told the jury after it was reported to TCC campus police, officers went to the lab with the first victim and found a towel described by the victim. The towel had seminal fluid on it and was tested against DNA from the suspect and he could not be excluded as a suspect from that DNA.

