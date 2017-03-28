Golden Hurricane To Host Missouri State In Midweek Matchup

The University of Tulsa Softball team takes on Missouri State Wednesday at 5 p.m. at the Collins Family Softball Complex in their third mid-week non-conference matchup of the season. The Hurricane (23-10 Overall, 3-0 The American) head into the week on a nine-game winning streak that marks the longest since Tulsa strung together 10 straight wins in 2014.

Tulsa and Missouri State will meet for the 47th time, with TU trailing the all-time series 24-22 but having won the last 10 contests dating back to Head Coach John Bargfeldt's second season in 2007. TU came out on top of the Bears 2-1 in their matchup last season in Springfield, Mo.

Missouri State is 16-11 with a 4-2 mark in Missouri Valley Conference play and are coming off of a sweep of Loyola-Chicago last weekend.

The Hurricane will remain on their home field for their first home conference three-game series of the season as they host Memphis. Game one against Memphis is scheduled for Friday at 5 p.m.

CLEAN SWEEP...

Tulsa opened up American Athletic Conference play last weekend with a three-game sweep of USF on the road in Tampa, Fla. TU clinched the series on Saturday after winning the first two games, giving them their first series win over USF since Tulsa joined the conference in 2015. Tulsa had a 2-5 all-time record against the Bulls heading into the weekend before evening the all-time series 5-5 while picking up their fourth conference opening weekend sweep in the last five seasons.



NINE STRAIGHT...

The Hurricane head into this week's home contests as winners of their last nine and 12 of their last 13 with an overall record of 23-10. The nine-game win streak marks the longest for TU since they won 10 straight from April 13 to May 3 in the 2014 season. During the streak, Tulsa is hitting .341 to their opponents .162 while holding their competition to 0.93 runs per contest.



BALANCED ATTACK...

Tulsa has been getting production at the plate from top to bottom in their order during the last five games as at least seven different TU hitters have recorded a base hit in each game during the span. The Hurricane reached double-digit hits in two of three against USF while reaching the mark in four of their last five and eight of the last 12.



TOP-10 NATIONALLY...

Emily Watson ranks in the top-10 nationally in four pitching categories through 33 total games and 19 appearances this season. The junior ranks third in total wins, fourth in strikeouts, sixth in shutouts and 10th in strikeouts per seven innings. In addition to her national rankings in the categories, Watson also leads The American in earned run average and hits allowed per seven innings.