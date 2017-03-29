Turley Firefighter Assaulted At Scene Of Trailer Fire

A firefighter was assaulted while on the scene of a travel trailer fire just north of Tulsa early Wednesday.

Deputies identify the suspect as 48-year-old Michael Fisher.

The incident happened in the 6200 block of North Wheeling at around 3 a.m.

“While we were stretching hose into fight the fire a black car pulled up, a guy jumps out, starts acting really erratic,” said Turley Fire Captain David Morgan.

Captain Morgan said Fisher came out of the car yelling.

"He was going to kick our expletive,” said Morgan.

Morgan said Fisher became increasingly aggressive as firefighters fought the flames.

"He ended up with us where we were fighting the fire at and started threatening our firefighters and making aggressive moves towards them,” he recalled.

Morgan said when Fisher started walking towards a firefighter on the hose line, he turned the hose on Fisher to push him away.

"I don't even know if I got him very well because I didn't have it on a straight stream,” he stated. “If I had it on a straight stream, he probably would've went rolling."

Morgan said Fisher didn't bother them again.

"If you are going to threaten a firefighter, something is going to happen,” said Morgan. “Look at all the news of emergency responders getting assaulted, getting shot, getting stabbed, getting run over with their own vehicles. We're not gonna take a chance… My main concern, is going home at night."

The cause of the fire is still under investigation, but the fire marshal said it was most likely an electrical fire caused by lightning or by a spliced extension cord.