Construction Work Underway On Several Bartlesville School Projects

Construction work is progressing at several Bartlesville Public Schools after voters approved a bond issue last year.

In August, voters approved a nearly $19.5 million bond issue. Part of that money is being used to improve buildings.

Concrete has been poured for two new tennis courts. A new locker room and dugouts are being built at the softball field at Madison Middle school and a weight room is going in at the Bruin Activity Center at the high school.

8/22/2016 Related Story: Bartlesville Voters To Decide On $19M School Bond