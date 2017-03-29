Lightning Is A Dangerous Fact Of Life In Oklahoma - NewsOn6.com - Tulsa, OK - News, Weather, Video and Sports - KOTV.com |

News

Lightning Is A Dangerous Fact Of Life In Oklahoma

Posted: Updated:
By: Alan Crone, News On 6 Weather
Bio
Connect
Biography
Graphic about lightning. Graphic about lightning.
TULSA, Oklahoma -

About 50 people die every year from lightning strikes. 

It's one of nature's deadliest phenomena, but you can stay safe, by paying attention to the warning signs we've all been taught.

When the thunder rolls, go indoors immediately. Thunder is the sound of lightning as it heats the air to near 50-thousand degrees. When you hear it,  you're close enough to be victim of a strike. 

If you can't get  inside a sturdy structure, don't be an easy target.  Lightning often strikes the tallest object..

If you're on the golf course, the lake or playing in a field, you may be the tallest object around. 

Priority 1 is to head for cover, but don't take shelter under a tree.  If hit, the current will flow through the tree and the ground around it..

Sheltering under a tree is a leading cause of lightning deaths.   

A car can provide good shelter. The metal roof and sides protect you as the electric charge goes around the car --- just stay inside until the threat is over. 

Think you're safe at home?   Lightning can travel into your house through the pipes or electrical wiring... that includes the house phone.  You're safe to use a cell or cordless phone. 

Just don't use plug-in appliances or plumbing during a storm.

Special Features

Live Traffic

Get the latest road conditions on Green Country roadways.

iPhone App

Get breaking news, weather, sports & video directly on your iPhone.

CBS Shows

Watch your favorite CBS shows for free online.

Links

Looking for a website or event you heard mentioned on News On 6? Find it here!

TV Schedule

Need to know what's on TV? Check out our television schedule.

Live Radar

WARN Interactive

Special Coverage

  • Bridge Tracker

    How safe are Oklahoma's bridges? Use Bridge Tracker to find out now.

  • Fallen Heroes

    News On 6 honors our fallen Oklahoma heroes. View our interactive timeline.

  • Murrah Bombing Timeline

    Learn more about the events leading up to and following the bombing.

  • Storm Zone

    Watch tornadoes tear across Oklahoma and learn how to stay safe!

Powered by Frankly
News On 6
303 N. Boston Ave.
Tulsa, OK 74103
Newson6.com is proud to provide Oklahomans with timely and relevant news and information, sharing the stories, pictures and loves of Oklahomans across our great state.
Station Profile & Public Inspection Files
NEWS
WEATHER
FEATURED
DIGITAL NETWORK
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 KOTV. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.