Flooding Is The Deadliest Form Of Severe Weather In Oklahoma

Flooding is the deadliest form of severe weather that's often overlooked.

Even though we're in drought, a quick deluge can cause a world of problems here in Oklahoma.

Before any flood, it's crucial to know if you live in a flood zone. If you are ordered to evacuate, follow instructions and move quickly to higher ground.

Oklahoma storms can produce rainfall rates of up to 4 inches per hour which can easily catch you off guard.

Always avoid a swelling stream. Its levels can rise rapidly and carry many hazardous objects.

More than 50% of the average annual 200 U.S. flooding deaths happen in cars and trucks. We see this year after year in Green Country, and it doesn't have to be a severe storm to make roads impassable.

When you come across water covering a roadway, where you can't see the pavement beneath, never attempt to cross it. You can stall your engine and put your life in jeopardy.

In fact, it only takes two feet of moving water to sweep away a car and about three feet to move your truck or SUV.

The four key words to remember are: Turn Around, Don't Drown. If you follow suit, you'll be safe from the flood. Simple as That.