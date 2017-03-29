Flooding Is The Deadliest Form Of Severe Weather In Oklahoma - NewsOn6.com - Tulsa, OK - News, Weather, Video and Sports - KOTV.com |

News

Flooding Is The Deadliest Form Of Severe Weather In Oklahoma

Posted: Updated:
By: Michael Grogan, News On 6 Weather
Bio
Connect
Biography
Image of people in flood waters from Osage SkyNews 6 HD. Image of people in flood waters from Osage SkyNews 6 HD.
TULSA, Oklahoma -

Flooding is the deadliest form of severe weather that's often overlooked.

Even though we're in drought, a quick deluge can cause a world of problems here in Oklahoma. 

Before any flood, it's crucial to know if you live in a flood zone. If you are ordered to evacuate, follow instructions and move quickly to higher ground.

Oklahoma storms can produce rainfall rates of up to 4 inches per hour which can easily catch you off guard.

Always avoid a swelling stream. Its levels can rise rapidly and carry many hazardous objects.

More than 50% of the average annual 200 U.S. flooding deaths happen in cars and trucks. We see this year after year in Green Country, and it doesn't have to be a severe storm to make roads impassable.

When you come across water covering a roadway, where you can't see the pavement beneath, never attempt to cross it. You can stall your engine and put your life in jeopardy.

In fact, it only takes two feet of moving water to sweep away a car and about three feet to move your truck or SUV.

The four key words to remember are: Turn Around, Don't Drown. If you follow suit, you'll be safe from the flood. Simple as That.

Special Features

Live Traffic

Get the latest road conditions on Green Country roadways.

iPhone App

Get breaking news, weather, sports & video directly on your iPhone.

CBS Shows

Watch your favorite CBS shows for free online.

Links

Looking for a website or event you heard mentioned on News On 6? Find it here!

TV Schedule

Need to know what's on TV? Check out our television schedule.

Live Radar

WARN Interactive

Special Coverage

  • Bridge Tracker

    How safe are Oklahoma's bridges? Use Bridge Tracker to find out now.

  • Fallen Heroes

    News On 6 honors our fallen Oklahoma heroes. View our interactive timeline.

  • Murrah Bombing Timeline

    Learn more about the events leading up to and following the bombing.

  • Storm Zone

    Watch tornadoes tear across Oklahoma and learn how to stay safe!

Powered by Frankly
News On 6
303 N. Boston Ave.
Tulsa, OK 74103
Newson6.com is proud to provide Oklahomans with timely and relevant news and information, sharing the stories, pictures and loves of Oklahomans across our great state.
Station Profile & Public Inspection Files
NEWS
WEATHER
FEATURED
DIGITAL NETWORK
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 KOTV. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.