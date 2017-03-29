Suspect Arrested, After Shots Fired Outside U.S. Capitol Office - NewsOn6.com - Tulsa, OK - News, Weather, Video and Sports - KOTV.com |

Suspect Arrested, After Shots Fired Outside U.S. Capitol Office Building

WASHINGTON -

Police say a driver struck a U.S. Capitol Police cruiser near the U.S. Capitol Wednesday morning and was taken into custody.

D.C. Metro Police tell CBS News there was a call reporting shots fired at 9:30 a.m. on Independence Avenue near the Botanic Gardens. Officers responded to the scene, where a female suspect was trying to run a vehicle into a police cruisers and attempting to hit officers on foot, police said.

Capitol Police said at least one officer opened fire on the suspect.

“This incident appears criminal in nature with no nexus to terrorism,” a police spokeswoman said at a press conference Wednesday morning.

D.C. fire department spokesman Doug Buchanan says ambulances were sent to the scene but did not take anyone to the hospital. 

Earlier, a witness said a car was stopped at a checkpoint and police ordered a woman driving a vehicle to stop. The witness, on Capitol Hill to visit lawmakers, declined to permit her name to be used. 

The incident prompted a large police response. Streets near the Capitol were closed.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

