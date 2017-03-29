When Severe Weather Threatens, The News On 6 Team Jumps Into Act - NewsOn6.com - Tulsa, OK - News, Weather, Video and Sports - KOTV.com |

When Severe Weather Threatens, The News On 6 Team Jumps Into Action

Image of the News On 6 Weather team during severe weather coverage. Image of the News On 6 Weather team during severe weather coverage.
TULSA, Oklahoma -

When the first storm warning is issued, our entire team jumps into action.

It really is all hands on deck.

With more than 30 years of experience Travis leads our team of Oklahoma weather experts with skill and precision.

When a storm bears down, it's controlled chaos.

But, that's when we dig deeper to analyze the radar, so we can track the storms, minute by minute, from every angle.

With the largest team of storm trackers in the state, News On 6 is on a mission to keep your family safe.

Remember: "Keep it here, we'll keep you advised."

News On 6
303 N. Boston Ave.
Tulsa, OK 74103
Newson6.com is proud to provide Oklahomans with timely and relevant news and information, sharing the stories, pictures and loves of Oklahomans across our great state.
