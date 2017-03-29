Family: Man Shot Outside Tulsa Skate Shop Declared Dead

Sergeant Dave Walker said officers have seen an uptick in drug deals gone wrong.

Around 7 p.m. on Monday, Nick Morris, 19, was shot outside the Quickie Mart Skate Shop near 53rd Place and Peoria. Morris has since died in the hospital from his injuries. The family says life support was shut off at 11 this morning.

Police say it all started when three people from Glenpool met Amado, 17, and Amadeuss, 18, Becerra from Tulsa for an arranged drug deal.

3/27/2017 Related Story: Man Shot Outside Tulsa Skate Shop

When Amado got into the car with the buyers from Glenpool, guns were drawn immediately.

That's when the driver of the car tried to drive away with Amado inside and Amadeuss fired.

"Amadeuss sees this and he springs into action and goes and tries to get his brother,” said Sergeant Dave Walker of the TPD Homicide Unit. “As the car is leaving, he fires a couple, three shots into the car, hitting Mr. Morris in the head… I want to make clear that Amado is not leaving under his free will. The kids from Glenpool are stealing Amado and that's why Amadeus, I want to give them due credit, he's taking action."

Sergeant Walker said it's heartbreaking anytime a teenager dies but no one was without fault.

"If you do the right things at the right time in the right place, you're not going to be the victim of a murder," Sergeant Walker stated. “We certainly feel for that family, but on the flip side of that, the Glenpool people have no business coming into our town and robbing the dope dealers here."

3/28/2017 Related Story: Police Identify Suspect In Tulsa Skate Shop Shooting

Sergeant Walker also believes the robbery was premeditated.

"I think the whole reason they were there was to rob Becerra of his money, drugs and the gun he was going to carry,” he said.

The Becerra brothers showed up at the detective division Wednesday morning to give their side of the story.

They have both been arrested for felony murder.

Sergeant Walker says drug deals happen every day, but he encourages anyone participating to leave the guns at home so something like this doesn't happen again.