911 Call Released In Shooting Deaths Of Three Broken Arrow Burglary Suspects

Image of the scene where the incident happened.

The Wagoner County Sheriff's Office released the 911 call made by a man who deputies say shot three teenagers who'd broken into his home.

Deputies say Zach Peters shot the three teens shortly after noon on Monday, March 27, 2017. In the 911 call, a tense Peters tells the dispatcher he shot three people who'd broken into his house.

The three teens are identified as Max Cook, Jacob Redfearn and Jaykob Woodruff.

Elizabeth Rodriguez, 21, turned herself in to Broken Arrow Police Monday afternoon and told them she was the getaway driver. Also Wednesday, investigators said they were contacted by a third party about the shooting and they are talking with her. She is providing information that matches what they found at the crime scene so they are taking her information seriously."

They are not releasing her identity and are not confirming whether she was in the car with Rodriguez.

This is the transcript of the 911 call released Wednesday:

Dispatcher: "911, what's the address of your emergency?"

Peters: "I've just been broken into. Two men, two I've shot in my house (address)."

Dispatcher: "Was one of them shot?"

Peters: "Yes, two of them."

Dispatcher: "Are they bleeding?"

Peters: "Yes. I believe one... one's down, one's still talking here with me now."

Dispatcher: "And they broke into your home?"

Peters: "Yes."

Dispatcher: "What's your name, sir?"

Peters: "Zach Peters."

-----------------------------

Dispatcher: "OK, sir, we're getting people out that way. And they attempted to break into your house and then...you shot them, correct?"

Peters: "Correct. They are in my house. Two are still in my house."

Dispatcher: "OK, are they white males?"

Peters: "Um, I didn't get a good look."

Dispatcher: "OK, can you see them right now?"

Peters: "No, I'm, uh, I shot two of them, now I'm barricaded in my bedroom."

Dispatcher: "You're barricaded in your, in your bedroom? OK."

Peters: "Correct. Southeast corner. They broke in a back door. I can hear one of them talking."

Dispatcher: "OK, what are they saying?"

Peters: "I can't hear them."

Dispatcher: "OK, where were they shot?"

Peters: "Um, upper body."

Dispatcher: "Upper body?"

Dispatcher: "Are you hurt, sir?"

Peters: "No."

Dispatcher: "OK."

Peters: "Two miles east of the Zeeco plant, if you guys are having trouble finding it."

Dispatcher: "We're getting people out."

Dispatcher: "And you live in Broken Arrow, correct, sir?"

Peters: "Correct. Just outside of the city limits. It's Wagoner County."

Dispatcher: "And you said it's two miles east of the Zeeco plant?"

Peters: "Correct."

Dispatcher: "OK."

Dispatcher: "OK, what did you shoot them with?"

Peters: "My AR-15."

Dispatcher: "OK."



Peters: "I'm still armed in the southeast corner of my house."

Dispatcher: "OK."

Dispatcher: "OK, sir, my deputy wants in, I need you to go ahead and un-arm yourself and put the gun away."

Peters: "OK. It'll be unloaded on my bed, I'll still be in my bedroom."

Dispatcher: "OK, the gun's going to be unloaded on his bed."

Peters: "You said he's on scene?"

Dispatcher: "Yes, sir, my...my deputy should be on scene."

Peters: "OK."

Dispatcher: "He's gonna be there but I'm going to stay on the phone until my deputy says it's OK for you to hang up, OK?"

Peters: "OK. Let me, let me, let me know when the deputy's in the house."

Dispatcher: "OK, sir, hold on one moment. He's in, he's in his bedroom barricaded."

Peters: "Soon as you confirm the deputy is in the house, I'll unload the weapon."

Dispatcher: "OK, just go ahead and keep the deputy, er, I'm sorry, keep your weapon on your bed and remain unarmed, please, sir."

Peters: "OK."

Dispatcher: "Sir?'

Peters: "Yes?"

Dispatcher: "You are still in your bedroom, correct, sir?"

Peters: "Correct. Southeast corner of the house."

Dispatcher: "OK."

Peters: "Back, southeast corner."

Dispatcher: "Do you know where they both are, sir?"



Peters: "It's between the back door. One is in the kitchen. One crawled into the northeast corner bedroom."

Dispatcher: "OK."

Dispatcher: "OK, one's in the kitchen, one's in the northeast corner bedroom, and you're in the southeast corner bedroom, is that correct?"

Peters: "Correct, and the third one, I did not shoot. He ran outside."

Dispatcher: "The third one he did not shoot ran outside. OK."

Dispatcher: "Do you know if he ran out the front or the back?"

Peters: "Um, he ran out the back door. The door they broke into."

Dispatcher: "OK. The third, subject stated, he ran out the back door."

Peters: "Um, there should be two dogs out, around the house. They're friendly."

Peters: "And you guys need to start EMS, I believe one of them is shot bad."

Dispatcher: "OK, sir, EMS is en route, OK?"

Peters: "OK. Can you confirm that the deputies are on the property yet?"

Dispatcher: "My deputy is making entry into the house, sir, OK? Just make sure that you're unarmed at this time. Are you still barricaded in?"

Peters: "Yes, I am. I'm, uh, the gun's on the bed."

Dispatcher: "OK. How are you barricaded in there?"

Peters: "Just, the door is locked. Nothing, nothing is blocking the door."

Dispatcher: "And you're in the southeast bedroom?"

Peters: "Yes, ma'am."

Dispatcher: "OK. Homeowner is saying one of them is shot bad."

Peters: "OK, I can hear the deputy, so I'm coming out."

Dispatcher: "OK. I'm going to stay on the phone with you just in case, sir."

Dispatcher: "He's saying he's staying in the bedroom."

Dispatcher: "Sir! Sir! Stay in the bedroom."