Blender Banana Oatmeal Muffins

Ingredients 

  • 2 cups oats (quick cooking or old fashioned) 
  • 2 large very ripe bananas 
  • 2 large eggs 
  • 1 cup plain Greek yogurt 
  • 2 to 3 tablespoons honey 
  • 1 ½ teaspoons baking powder 
  • ½ teaspoon baking soda 
  • ½ teaspoon pure vanilla extract 
  • 1/8 teaspoon kosher salt 
  • ½ cup chocolate chips. Alternatives: blueberries (fresh or frozen), dried cranberries, nuts, chopped dark chocolate. 

Preparation 

  1. Preheat the oven to 400 degrees F. Lightly grease a 12-cup standard muffin tinor line with paper liners. If using liners, lightly grease them as well. Set aside.
  2. Place the all ingredients, except chocolate chips or other alternative,in a blender or the bowl of a food processor fitted with the steel blade: oats, bananas, eggs, Greek yogurt, honey, baking powder, baking soda, vanilla extract, and salt. Blend or process on high, stopping to scrape down and stir the ingredients once or twice as needed, until the batter is smooth and the oats have broken down almost completely, about 3 minutes. 
  3. By hand, stir in the mix-in chocolate chips or other... (If the batter is warm from the appliance’s motor, the chocolate chips may melt and swirl as they are stirred). If this bothers you, let the batter cool for 10 minutes before adding them.
  4. Divide the batter among the prepared muffin cups, filling each no more than three-quarters of the way to the top. Sprinkle with additional chocolate chips or nuts as desired. Bake for 15 minutes, until the tops of the muffins are set and a toothpick inserted in the center comes out clean. Place the pan on a wire rack and let the muffins cool in the pan for 10 minutes. They will deflate but still taste delicious. Remove from the pan and enjoy!

