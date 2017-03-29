TU, OSU Softball Games Canceled Due To Weather Threats

TU

The University of Tulsa Softball team's scheduled contest against Missouri State tonight at 5 p.m. has been canceled due to field conditions and the potential for additional rain tonight in the area.



The Hurricane (23-10 Overall, 3-0 The American) remain at home this weekend as they host their first American Athletic Conference three-game series against Memphis. Game one against the Tigers is scheduled for Friday at 5 p.m.

OSU

Due to expected severe weather tonight in Fayetteville, Ark., the Oklahoma State softball game against Arkansas, scheduled for 6 p.m. at Bogle Park, has been canceled. The game will not be rescheduled.



Oklahoma State (22-11) now turns its attention back to Big 12 play when it hosts Kansas this weekend for a three-game series starting Friday at 6 p.m.



The Cowgirls come into the series with the Jayhawks with a perfect 3-0 conference record after sweeping Texas last weekend in Stillwater.