Warbirds Welcomed To Tulsa By Osage SkyNews 6 HD

Image of the B-17 "Nine 0 Nine" on the ground at Tulsa International Airport.

Image of the B-24 "Witchcraft" at Tulsa International Airport.

Osage SkyNews 6 HD welcomed four warbirds to town on Wednesday.

The four aircraft are World War II-era airplanes operated by the Collings Foundation. They include a Consolidated B-24 Liberator, a Boeing B-17 Flying Fortress, a North American B-25 Mitchell and a North American P-51 Mustang.

The aircraft will be available for tours as well as for flights.

Walk Through Tour Times (no reservations needed):

3/29/2017 – 2pm-5pm

3/30/2017 – 9am-5pm

3/31/2017 – 9am-Noon

Admission to the walk-through tours is included with paid admission to The Tulsa Air and Space Museum.

Flights take place before and after tours.

30-minute flight on the B-17 or B-24 is $450 per person

30-minute flight on the B-25 is $400 per person

30-minute flight training on the TF-51D is $2200

60-minute flight training on the TF-51D is $3200

More information here.

Call 978-562-9182 for flight reservations.