Tulsa School Principal Arrested For Child Pornography

Federal prosecutors filed a child pornography complaint against a Tulsa school principal.

According to court documents, federal agents arrested Jeffrey Richard Goss on Tuesday, March 28, 2017. Goss is principal of Christian Education Alliance school at 840 West 81st Street.

The documents say the investigation began in Phoenix, Arizona in October 2015. A Homeland Security Investigations agent said he used a chat room known to involve child pornography to track down Goss to his home in Tulsa.

Federal agents served a search warrant on his home on Tuesday, where they found Goss getting into his pickup in the driveway. Once in custody, the documents say, Goss admitted to viewing child pornography.

He told agents he would download the material to a device which he then took to school in order to conceal it from his spouse.

According to the affidavit, he told agents he's principal at the school which teaches children from 1st through 12th grades. He told agents he also teaches at the school, primarily 7th and 8th graders.

Goss is due in federal court on Thursday afternoon for a bond hearing.