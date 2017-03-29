One Dead, One Hurt In Rogers County Collision - NewsOn6.com - Tulsa, OK - News, Weather, Video and Sports - KOTV.com |

One Dead, One Hurt In Rogers County Collision

ROGERS COUNTY, Oklahoma -

A Claremore woman died and the driver of a 2012 Kenworth tanker truck was injured their vehicles collided on a Rogers County highway east of Tulsa Wednesday afternoon.

The Oklahoma Highway Patrol says Katelyn Monroe, 24, was driving a 2014 Buick Encore eastbound on Highway 266 when for some unknown reason, crossed the center line and was struck by a truck driven by John Moats, 48, of Haskell.

The impact knocked both vehicles into the drainage ditch next to the road and broke the tank off of the truck.

Video from Osage SkyNews 6 HD showed massive damage to both vehicles.

The OHP report stated Monroe died at the scene and Moats, who wasn't wearing his seat belt was thrown from the truck.

He was taken to a Tulsa hospital and admitted in serious condition.

