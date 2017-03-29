Friends Of Teens Killed In Wagoner County Home Invasion Stunned

Photo of the three suspects from their Facebook pages. Left to right: Max Cook, Jacob Redfearn and Jaykob Woodruff.

Friends of the three teens shot and killed as they broke into a Wagoner County home on Monday say they are stunned to learn that Jaykob Woodruff, Jacob Redfearn and Max Cook would be involved in such a crime.

Those who considered the three teens friends said they never heard stories of them committing crimes, so after learning what led to their deaths, they are struggling to understand why the teens got involved in the first place.

“I'm not going to lie, I was really hurting,” said 15-year-old Mikey Morris.

Morris is an Owasso High School sophomore. He first met 19-year-old Cook after seeing him play music online.

“I messaged him and say we should play together sometime,” Morris recalled.

It took less than a day for a friendship to blossom.

"Right then and there, so it was just, yeah, he was really cool about it," said Morris.

Morris said he was lying in his bed Monday night when a friend called saying 16-year-old Woodruff, 17-year-old Redfearn and 19-year-old Cook had been shot and killed while breaking into a Wagoner County home.

"Whenever I heard the names, I was just in awe,” said Morris. “I didn't want to believe it. I couldn't believe it."

Saying he was closest with Cook but also hung out with Woodruff, Morris says he would've never imagined his friends would commit such a crime.

"I've hung out with them countless times,” said Morris. “Every time that we've hung out I've never, they've never said anything about it. They've never done anything that pointed fingers in any way."

Morris is left clinging to the memories he made with his friends.

"They were two of the most amazing people that I've ever met,” he stated.

Morris is sad they made the choice they did, but not people he wants to forget.

“They will be missed,” he said.

Early Wednesday, police said the getaway driver and mastermind behind the crime is Elizabeth Rodriguez. They said she selected the home the group broke into because she thought there were expensive belongings inside.

It's unclear when or how the teens were talked into participating in the crime.