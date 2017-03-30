Chilly Temps Return To Eastern Oklahoma

Our weather looks chilly today with the main storm system responsible for the active weather the past two days moving across northern Oklahoma and southern Kansas this morning. This means mostly cloudy conditions along with some spotty showers and breezy northwest winds around 10 to 20 mph.

WARN Interactive Radar

Daytime highs may stay in the lower to mid-50's across northern Oklahoma and a few lower 60's across the southeastern quadrant of the state today. We’ll get a one day break Friday with pleasant weather before the next system will be nearing the state Saturday into Sunday.

The upper air flow will bring another trough into the region this weekend and once again the data is diverging on the speed of the system. The GFS is much faster and would bring storms into the area by midday to afternoon while the EURO brethren holds off until late Saturday night. We’ll stick, at least for one more day, with the slower positing of the EURO. But we have increased the pops for this system.

Most data support a surface low developing Saturday across the northwestern Oklahoma or the high plains of Texas region and then sliding east to southeast Sunday morning. Where this low ends up early next week is up for grabs. Some data have it across southeastern Oklahoma Monday morning ( EURO) and others would scoot this pup all the way to Mississippi ( GFS). We’re continuing to side ( or at least blend with) the EURO.

Weather Alerts

Showers and storms will attempt to develop Saturday across western Oklahoma and may migrate near our area by late afternoon or the evening hours. By Sunday morning, the surface low should be southwest of our main areas giving us northeast winds and slightly cooler and more stable air. This will bring a mention for showers and storms into the area by at least Saturday night and Sunday morning. By Sunday afternoon, most of the active weather will remain south of the metro with southern Oklahoma and north Texas having the better chance for some showers and storms. Monday morning, we may have rain across southern Oklahoma but we’ll need to keep a mention in the forecast for the metro.

Stay Connected With The News On 6

We may have another system nearing the area Tuesday night into Wednesday.

Thanks for reading the Thursday morning weather discussion and blog.

Have a super great day!

Alan Crone