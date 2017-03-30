Chilly Temps Return To Eastern Oklahoma - NewsOn6.com - Tulsa, OK - News, Weather, Video and Sports - KOTV.com |

Chilly Temps Return To Eastern Oklahoma

Posted: Updated:
By: Alan Crone, News On 6 Weather
Bio
Connect
Biography
TULSA, Oklahoma -

Our weather looks chilly today with the main storm system responsible for the active weather the past two days moving across northern Oklahoma and southern Kansas this morning.   This means mostly cloudy conditions along with some spotty showers and breezy northwest winds around 10 to 20 mph.  

WARN Interactive Radar

Daytime highs may stay in the lower to mid-50's across northern Oklahoma and a few lower 60's across the southeastern quadrant of the state today.   We’ll get a one day break Friday with pleasant weather before the next system will be nearing the state Saturday into Sunday.  

The upper air flow will bring another trough into the region this weekend and once again the data is diverging on the speed of the system.   The GFS is much faster and would bring storms into the area by midday to afternoon while the EURO brethren holds off until late Saturday night.  We’ll stick, at least for one more day, with the slower positing of the EURO.   But we have increased the pops for this system.

Most data support a surface low developing Saturday across the northwestern Oklahoma or the high plains of Texas region and then sliding east to southeast Sunday morning.   Where this low ends up early next week is up for grabs.   Some data have it across southeastern Oklahoma Monday morning ( EURO) and others would scoot this pup all the way to Mississippi ( GFS).  We’re continuing to side ( or at least blend with) the EURO. 

Weather Alerts

Showers and storms will attempt to develop Saturday across western Oklahoma and may migrate near our area by late afternoon or the evening hours.   By Sunday morning, the surface low should be southwest of our main areas giving us northeast winds and slightly cooler and more stable air.    This will bring a mention for showers and storms into the area by at least Saturday night and Sunday morning.   By Sunday afternoon, most of the active weather will remain south of the metro with southern Oklahoma and north Texas having the better chance for some showers and storms.   Monday morning, we may have rain across southern Oklahoma but we’ll need to keep a mention in the forecast for the metro.  

Stay Connected With The News On 6

We may have another system nearing the area Tuesday night into Wednesday.

Thanks for reading the Thursday morning weather discussion and blog.

Have a super great day!

Alan Crone

  • Travis Meyer's BlogMore>>

  • What A Storm!

    What A Storm!

    Well that was one wild 10 day runs with Oklahoma weather! Record snow of 27" @ Spavinaw and a record state low of -31 in Nowata.More >>
    Well that was one wild 10 day runs with Oklahoma weather! Record snow of 27" @ Spavinaw and a record state low of -31 in Nowata.More >>

  • SHORT COLD BLAST THIS TIME

    SHORT COLD BLAST THIS TIME

    Our strong, but little, storm system that brought cold rain, wind and falling temperatures to Green Country is moving out.More >>
    Our strong, but little, storm system that brought cold rain, wind and falling temperatures to Green Country is moving out.More >>

Special Features

Bus Stop Forecast

Wondering if you’ll need rain gear for you morning bus trip or afternoon ride home? Ask Alan!

Weather 101

Learn more about weather events that affect Oklahomans

Radars

See where weather is happening using our live interactive radars.

Live Traffic

Get the latest road conditions on Green Country roadways.

CBS Shows

Watch your favorite CBS shows for free online.

Live Radar

WARN Interactive

Featured on NewsOn6.com

  • Radars

    See where weather is happening using our live interactive radars.

  • Osage SkyNews 6

    When there is breaking news across the state Osage SkyNews 6 can be first on the scene.

  • Storm Zone

    Watch tornadoes tear across Oklahoma and learn how to stay safe!

Powered by Frankly
News On 6
303 N. Boston Ave.
Tulsa, OK 74103
Newson6.com is proud to provide Oklahomans with timely and relevant news and information, sharing the stories, pictures and loves of Oklahomans across our great state.
Station Profile & Public Inspection Files
NEWS
WEATHER
FEATURED
DIGITAL NETWORK
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 KOTV. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.