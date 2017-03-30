Driver Arrested Following Tulsa High-Speed Chase

Police arrested a man who ran from officers following a high-speed chase that ended early Thursday in an east Tulsa neighborhood.

He is identified as Jonathan Callahan, 36, of Eufaula.

Officers said the chase started when police investigated a disturbance at the Westminster Apartments in the 4800 block of South 78th East Avenue at about 2:30 a.m.

Police said they had stopped a Chevy Trailblazer and were checking ID's when Callahan suddenly drove off.

After winding through several neighborhoods and driving across several yards, the chase ended when police deployed stop sticks at around 26th Street South and 77th East Avenue.

Police said Jonathan Callahan got out and ran. A K9 officer tracked him to the backyard of a home and police arrested him. Police questioned two other people in the SUV and released them.

They took Callahan to a hospital to be treated for a dog bite then booked him into the Tulsa County jail on complaints including eluding, aggravated speeding, driving under suspension and resisting arrest..

A check of court records shows Jonathan Callahan has a lengthy criminal history in Atoka, McIntosh, Muskogee and Wagoner counties.