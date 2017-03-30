DPS Warns 25 State Driver's License Exam Offices May Close - NewsOn6.com - Tulsa, OK - News, Weather, Video and Sports - KOTV.com |

DPS Warns 25 State Driver's License Exam Offices May Close

OKLAHOMA CITY -

Taking your driver's test in Oklahoma has never been a joy ride, but it may be about to get a little bit worse.

The Oklahoma Department of Public Safety said if they have to cut their budget another 15 percent they will close 25 driver's license testing sites across the state.  That list includes 12 locations across Green Country including west Tulsa, Broken Arrow, Claremore and Bartlesville.

That would leave only 11 sites open statewide. 

DPS said if they close the offices, all employees will be laid off and they will not increase staffing at sites left open to accommodate additional traffic. 

"Think about it now, how crowded, how delayed you are and multiply that," said trooper Dwight Durant, Department of Public Safety spokesman.

Officials say closures in more rural parts of the state would mean some Oklahomans would have to drive 100 miles to the nearest site, the maximum allowed by state law. 

Oklahoma lawmakers say the legislature is still looking at revenue options so agencies, like the Department of Public Safety won't have to make additional cuts. 

