DPS Warns 25 State Driver's License Exam Offices May Close

The Owasso Police Department has confirmed the death of one of their K9 officers. The department says Benny died Saturday morning.More >>
Police said 17 people were hurt in a shooting early Saturday after a dispute at a downtown Little Rock nightclub. The city's police chief said officers suspect multiple people fired weapons but that the incident was not terror-related.More >>
Sen. James Lankford is set to make a major proposition along with three other senators to Majority Leader Mitch McConnell.More >>
Twenty-two million more people would be without health insurance over the next decade under Senate Republicans' plan to repeal and replace Obamacare, according nonpartisan CBO.More >>
Lawsuits are starting to stack up against the state of Oklahoma, from people saying lawmakers violated the state's constitution when passing the budget last month.More >>
Tulsa attorney and GOP candidate for governor, Gary Richardson says he intends to file a lawsuit challenging the constitutionality of three tax bills approved by the legislature last month.More >>
Senate Republicans are expected to soon release their plan to repeal and replace Obamacare, the first time voters and most senators have seen the plan.More >>
The annual Democrats versus Republicans baseball game in Washington, D.C. will go on as planned Thursday evening. This as Louisiana congressman Steve Scalise remains hospitalized in critical condition, after he was shot in the hip while practicing for the game Wednesday morning. Meanwhile, the business of the U.S. House will resume Thursday, a day after a rifle-wielding attacker opened fire on Republican lawmakers practicing for that charity baseball game. Scalise was o...More >>
Jeff Sessions gives testimony to an open session of the Senate Intelligence Committee. Senate Intelligence Committee Chairman Senator Richard Burr, R-North Carolina, and Senator Mark Warner, D-Virginia, announced the details of the hearing on Monday, shortly after the Department of Justice announced that Sessions had requested his testimony be made public.More >>
Oklahoma Governor Mary Fallin ordered a special election Tuesday to fill the open seat for District 37.More >>
Another federal appeals court has upheld a decision blocking President Donald Trump's revised travel ban.More >>
President Trump accused fired FBI Director James Comey of making untrue statements in his testimony Thursday, but also said he felt vindicated by other parts of Comey's testimony.More >>
