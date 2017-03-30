Tulsa Police: Three Busted Selling Gun To Person They Stole It F - NewsOn6.com - Tulsa, OK - News, Weather, Video and Sports - KOTV.com |

Tulsa Police: Three Busted Selling Gun To Person They Stole It From

TULSA, Oklahoma -

Police arrested three people they say tried to sell a stolen Airsoft gun to the person from whom they'd stolen it.

According to police, it happened at Airsoft Tulsa in the 6100 block of South Mingo Wednesday afternoon.

An employee called police after three people came into the store and tried to sell an Airsoft gun. The employee recognized the gun as the one stolen from the employee's vehicle earlier in the day.

The three were identified as Joey Duncan, 29; Caleb Dommert, 24; and 21-year-old Autumn Dommert, all of Tulsa.

Officers searched the suspects' vehicle and say they found meth, marijuana and a 45-caliber handgun.  

The booked all three into the Tulsa County jail on complaints including possession of stolen property as well as possession of marijuana and meth. 

