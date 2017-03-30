Union Public Schools To Hold Summer Camp, Activities Fair

Tulsa-area parents searching for something to keep their kids in the learning mode while also having fun this summer should make plans to attend a summer camp and activities fair this weekend.

Union Public Schools is hosting an event Saturday, April 1 where more than 60 vendors will be set up to display their summer program opportunities.

Sandi Calvin, Executive Director of Elementary Education at Union, said last year's event was an overwhelming success and school officials knew they needed to grow the program this year.

The vendors will display the programming and includes everything from STEM (science, technology, engineering and mathematics) activities, athletic camps, arts and museum programs and much more.

Calvin said the fair will be very interactive so parents should make sure to bring their children with them.

"Some vendors will bring some of their products and activities there so children can actually take part in some of the activities and see what they're going to do," Calvin said.

Families will be able to sign up for camps and activities at the fair as well as pick up brochures and literature about the various programs, camps and activities.

"Last year when we did this, the parents were so excited," Calvin said. "I loved watching the children and families walk into the event. When they were walking out, they were listing all of the things they wanted to be involved in, so the parents were having to decide which of the many activities their children would do."

The event will take place Saturday, April 1, 2017, at the Union Multipurpose Activity Center from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. All Tulsa-area families are invited to attend.