ConocoPhillips Sale Of Canadian Oil Sands Assets Leads To Job Cu - NewsOn6.com - Tulsa, OK - News, Weather, Video and Sports - KOTV.com |

News

ConocoPhillips Sale Of Canadian Oil Sands Assets Leads To Job Cuts

Posted: Updated:
Photo of part of ConocoPhillips' oil sands operation from its web site. Photo of part of ConocoPhillips' oil sands operation from its web site.
BARTLESVILLE, Oklahoma -

News On 6 has learned ConocoPhillips will eliminate 170 jobs in Bartlesville.

On Thursday, ConocoPhillips announced the sale of its heavy crude and gas operations in Canada to Calgary-based Cenovus Energy.

The company says the deal includes $10.6 billion of cash, payable at closing, and 208 million Cenovus shares, valued at $2.7 billion on March 28, 2017.

“This is a significant, win-win opportunity for ConocoPhillips and Cenovus,” said ConocoPhillips Chairman and Chief Executive Officer Ryan Lance in a news release.

"This transaction will make an immediate and significant impact on the company’s value proposition by allowing us to rapidly reduce debt to $20 billion and double our share repurchase authorization to $6 billion. This means we will not only accelerate, but exceed, the three-year plan we laid out in November 2016," he said.

The jobs being cut in Bartlesville are all believed to be finance jobs.

The announcement sent shares of ConocoPhillips up 6%. 

Special Features

Live Traffic

Get the latest road conditions on Green Country roadways.

iPhone App

Get breaking news, weather, sports & video directly on your iPhone.

CBS Shows

Watch your favorite CBS shows for free online.

Links

Looking for a website or event you heard mentioned on News On 6? Find it here!

TV Schedule

Need to know what's on TV? Check out our television schedule.

Live Radar

WARN Interactive

Special Coverage

  • Bridge Tracker

    How safe are Oklahoma's bridges? Use Bridge Tracker to find out now.

  • Fallen Heroes

    News On 6 honors our fallen Oklahoma heroes. View our interactive timeline.

  • Murrah Bombing Timeline

    Learn more about the events leading up to and following the bombing.

  • Storm Zone

    Watch tornadoes tear across Oklahoma and learn how to stay safe!

Powered by Frankly
News On 6
303 N. Boston Ave.
Tulsa, OK 74103
Newson6.com is proud to provide Oklahomans with timely and relevant news and information, sharing the stories, pictures and loves of Oklahomans across our great state.
Station Profile & Public Inspection Files
NEWS
WEATHER
FEATURED
DIGITAL NETWORK
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 KOTV. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.