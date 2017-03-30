OSDH: Flu-Related Deaths Up To 84 Due To Late Reported Deaths - NewsOn6.com - Tulsa, OK - News, Weather, Video and Sports - KOTV.com |

OSDH: Flu-Related Deaths Up To 84 Due To Late Reported Deaths

TULSA, Oklahoma -

Though there were no new flu-related deaths reported this week, the total for statewide deaths related to the flu has risen to 84 due to late reports of flu-related, mostly at the end of January, the state department of health said. 

The Oklahoma State Department of Health released the latest numbers Thursday and 2,228 people have been hospitalized due to the flu since September 1, 2016, and 84 people of died due to complications from the flu. OSDH said 38 Oklahomans were hospitalized in the past week due to the flu. 

Last week, OSDH reported 64 deaths but said this week's jump by 16 is due to late reports received on deaths that occurred mostly at the end of January through the beginning of February. None of the new deaths reported had positive flu testing in the past week, OSDH said. 

Two children age 4 or younger have died as a result of the flu, one child age 5-17, six adults aged 18-49, and 14 adults aged 50-64. The remaining 61 Oklahoman victims were over the age of 65. All of the newly reported deaths were of adults aged 50 and older. 

Tulsa County has had 19 deaths. Oklahoma County has had 13 deaths.
Number of reported flu hospitalizations since October per county:

  •     Adair 21
  •     Alfalfa 2
  •     Atoka 6
  •     Beaver 1
  •     Beckham 3
  •     Blaine 13
  •     Bryan 31
  •     Caddo 9
  •     Canadian 40
  •     Carter 24
  •     Cherokee 34
  •     Choctaw 8
  •     Cleveland 137
  •     Coal 1
  •     Comanche 48
  •     Cotton 1
  •     Craig 8
  •     Creek 64
  •     Custer 18
  •     Delaware 5
  •     Dewey 4
  •     Garfield 31 
  •     Garvin 17
  •     Grady 21
  •     Grant 4
  •     Greer 3
  •     Harper 7
  •     Haskell 7
  •     Hughes 7 
  •     Jackson 12
  •     Jefferson 4
  •     Johnston 9
  •     Kay 34
  •     Kingfisher 10
  •     Kiowa 2 
  •     Latimer 6
  •     Le Flore 5
  •     Lincoln 31
  •     Logan 39
  •     Love 6 
  •     Major 3
  •     Marshall 12
  •     Mayes 44
  •     McClain 22
  •     McCurtain 9
  •     McIntosh 21
  •     Murray 9
  •     Muskogee 53
  •     Noble 4
  •     Nowata 3
  •     Okfuskee 3
  •     Oklahoma 398
  •     Okmulgee 23
  •     Osage 33
  •     Ottawa 14
  •     Pawnee 10
  •     Payne 27
  •     Pittsburg 31
  •     Pontotoc 23
  •     Pottawatomie 57 
  •     Pushmataha 1
  •     Rogers 54
  •     Seminole 11
  •     Sequoyah 11
  •     Stephens 19
  •     Texas 2
  •     Tillman 3
  •     Tulsa 518
  •     Wagoner 55 
  •     Washington 14 
  •     Washita 5
  •     Woods 1
  •     Woodward 1

Every Thursday, the OSDH releases its weekly influenza report and will continue to do so until May 2017.

