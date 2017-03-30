OSDH: Flu-Related Deaths Up To 84 Due To Late Reported Deaths

Though there were no new flu-related deaths reported this week, the total for statewide deaths related to the flu has risen to 84 due to late reports of flu-related, mostly at the end of January, the state department of health said.

The Oklahoma State Department of Health released the latest numbers Thursday and 2,228 people have been hospitalized due to the flu since September 1, 2016, and 84 people of died due to complications from the flu. OSDH said 38 Oklahomans were hospitalized in the past week due to the flu.

Last week, OSDH reported 64 deaths but said this week's jump by 16 is due to late reports received on deaths that occurred mostly at the end of January through the beginning of February. None of the new deaths reported had positive flu testing in the past week, OSDH said.

Two children age 4 or younger have died as a result of the flu, one child age 5-17, six adults aged 18-49, and 14 adults aged 50-64. The remaining 61 Oklahoman victims were over the age of 65. All of the newly reported deaths were of adults aged 50 and older.

Tulsa County has had 19 deaths. Oklahoma County has had 13 deaths.

Number of reported flu hospitalizations since October per county:

Adair 21

Alfalfa 2

Atoka 6

Beaver 1

Beckham 3

Blaine 13

Bryan 31

Caddo 9

Canadian 40

Carter 24

Cherokee 34

Choctaw 8

Cleveland 137

Coal 1

Comanche 48

Cotton 1

Craig 8

Creek 64

Custer 18

Delaware 5

Dewey 4

Garfield 31

Garvin 17

Grady 21

Grant 4

Greer 3

Harper 7

Haskell 7

Hughes 7

Jackson 12

Jefferson 4

Johnston 9

Kay 34

Kingfisher 10

Kiowa 2

Latimer 6

Le Flore 5

Lincoln 31

Logan 39

Love 6

Major 3

Marshall 12

Mayes 44

McClain 22

McCurtain 9

McIntosh 21

Murray 9

Muskogee 53

Noble 4

Nowata 3

Okfuskee 3

Oklahoma 398

Okmulgee 23

Osage 33

Ottawa 14

Pawnee 10

Payne 27

Pittsburg 31

Pontotoc 23

Pottawatomie 57

Pushmataha 1

Rogers 54

Seminole 11

Sequoyah 11

Stephens 19

Texas 2

Tillman 3

Tulsa 518

Wagoner 55

Washington 14

Washita 5

Woods 1

Woodward 1

Every Thursday, the OSDH releases its weekly influenza report and will continue to do so until May 2017.