Tulsa Police Arrest Two Men In Connection With Shooting At Vigil

Two people are in jail after a shooting at a candlelight vigil March 23 in the 1400 block of East Seminole

A police affidavit says Willie Stanley and James Brothers were two of the shooters at last week's vigil for murder victim Durrell Collins near Pine and Peoria.

TPD said there were about 30 to 40 people at the memorial of 31-year-old Collins.

Police are still looking for a third person, Derrick Walker.

Police believe those three men, and possibly a fourth, rolled up to the vigil and opened fire. They hit two people and sent them to the hospital. Police said a woman had been shot and a man was struck by shrapnel.

Court records show Stanley was charged with first-degree murder in 2015, but that was dismissed because a prosecution witness didn't show up.