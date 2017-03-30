Tulsa 'Most Wanted' & Person Of Interest In Fatal Crash Arrested - NewsOn6.com - Tulsa, OK - News, Weather, Video and Sports - KOTV.com |

Tulsa 'Most Wanted' & Person Of Interest In Fatal Crash Arrested

TULSA, Oklahoma -

A Tulsa Police "Most Wanted" suspect and person of interest in a deadly auto-pedestrian accident earlier this month is now in jail.

Dameon Lundy, 39, was booked into the Tulsa County jail Thursday on complaints including leaving the scene of an accident and failure to render aid.

Police say just before 8:15 p.m. on March 4th, officers responded to the accident in the 1200 block of South Garnett.

They say a northbound GMC Sierra pickup struck two people crossing the road.  The accident resulted in the death of 61-year-old Beverly Evans and the serious injury of 47-year-old Eric Packard.

Dameon Lundy is also charged March 17th with trafficking in illegal drugs.

News On 6
303 N. Boston Ave.
Tulsa, OK 74103
Newson6.com is proud to provide Oklahomans with timely and relevant news and information, sharing the stories, pictures and loves of Oklahomans across our great state.
