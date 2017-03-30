Tulsa 'Most Wanted' & Person Of Interest In Fatal Crash Arrested

A Tulsa Police "Most Wanted" suspect and person of interest in a deadly auto-pedestrian accident earlier this month is now in jail.

Dameon Lundy, 39, was booked into the Tulsa County jail Thursday on complaints including leaving the scene of an accident and failure to render aid.

Police say just before 8:15 p.m. on March 4th, officers responded to the accident in the 1200 block of South Garnett.

They say a northbound GMC Sierra pickup struck two people crossing the road. The accident resulted in the death of 61-year-old Beverly Evans and the serious injury of 47-year-old Eric Packard.

3/8/2017 Related Story: Tulsa Police Identify Person Of Interest In Deadly Crash

Dameon Lundy is also charged March 17th with trafficking in illegal drugs.

3/21/2017 Related Story: Tulsa 'Most Wanted' Charged With Illegal Drug Trafficking