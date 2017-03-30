Tulsa Police: Man Shot In Stomach, One Suspect In Custody

Tulsa Police are looking a gunman who detectives say shot a man three times near I-244 and Sheridan.

Just after 12:30 p.m. officers were called after what they said was an altercation inside a home involving several people.

Neighbors said the house has recently become a high traffic area, with people coming in and out constantly.

Police said it's very likely Thursday's shooting was connected drugs.

“We did, in fact, have one victim that was shot several times,” said Captain Mike Williams with TPD.

Williams said a man and woman went inside a house and, Williams said, the man shot another man three times in the stomach.

Police said the woman ran after the shooting and was taken into custody a short time later.

Officers said the man jumped in a car down the street and took off - still armed and dangerous.

“White man, approximately 35 years old, six feet, 180 pounds, dark hair, driving a possible black four-door Mazda,” Williams said.

Police said a second woman was also inside the house with the victim and saw the whole thing, then gave police a possible motive.

Williams said, “According to our witness that was in the house at the time. that was some altercation that occurred yesterday, she didn't want to elaborate, so we're just gonna go with an altercation until we can take her to out detective division and interview her further.”

The captain said the altercation was very possibly about drugs.

“I think methamphetamine drug abuse is on the rise and a lot of the shootings are a result of the increased drug usage,” he said.

Police said they know the name of the shooting suspect, but aren't releasing yet.

The victim is being treated at a hospital - police said he's expected to recover.