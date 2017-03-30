Fourth Suspect Convicted In Murder Of Disabled Talala Man

A jury convicted the last of four suspects in the 2015 murder of a Talala man.

The jury found James Jones guilty of 1st-degree murder in the death of Chazz Holly. The judge immediately sentenced him to life with the possibility of parole.

Holly, 27, had cerebral palsy and other health issues when he disappeared with his father's pickup while his parents were on vacation. Police believe he died Sunday, June 21, 2015.

Police believe Jones and the other three defendants met Holly in Tulsa as he tried to sell his father's truck. Court documents say the men gagged Holly and put him in the bed of the truck and drove around for hours in very hot weather. When they realized he was dead, they dumped his body along the turnpike in Pushmataha County.

The other three suspects are in prison for the crime.

Sidney Randall pleaded guilty and was sentenced to 20 years in prison. William Garrett also pleaded guilty and got 20 years. A jury convicted Vernon Smith and he was sentenced to life.