Broken Arrow Triple Murder Suspect Interviewed By Lori Fullbright

The woman at the center of a triple shooting in Wagoner County spoke to News On 6 from jail.

Liz Rodriguez faces three murder charges after three of her friends were shot and killed when they broke into a home on Monday.

“I’m guilty of the robbery but I’m not guilty of the murders,” she said.

Rodriguez said the most important thing she wants people to know is she didn't willingly leave her friends behind.

She said she feels sorry for their family, and sorry for her family - but when it comes to Zach Peters, the man who was home when they broke in, he's at the bottom of her list for compassion.

"I'm sorry we broke into his house. I'm sorry we scared him or whatever, but I'm not going to be sorry he shot somebody. He could've shot them boys in the leg. I understand he was scared, had every right, he has his rights, has his rights, I'm understanding of him. I affected his life, I'm sorry, but am I compassionate for him? He's on the bottom of my list to be compassionate for," Rodriguez said.

She said she'd done other break-ins in Tulsa County and near Owasso, but no one had ever been home.

She said they'd already broken into the Peters' garage and loaded items into the trunk, then the boys went to kick in the door of the main house - she heard the kicks, then gunshots and waited.

Rodriguez said, "Jake came out and slid across my car. I put it in park, got out and before he fell down. He said, ‘I got hit.’ I said, ‘Where, bro,’ and I pulled up his shirt and saw the gunshot in his chest and all the blood. I was holding on to him, ‘C'mon bro, get in the car, get in the car, get out of here,’ but he just grabbed my hand and said go, told me to leave."

She said she'd met Max Cook a month earlier online, was best friends with Jake Redfearn and Jaykob Woodruff was Max's friend, but considers them to be family.

She doesn't believe it's right she's charged with their murders.

"I understand the concept of why they're charging me, but, do I think it's right, no. Do I think what happened to them is right, no. All I can do is wait it out and hope for the best. I'm not guilty of that, not guilty of killing them, not guilty of murdering them," she said.

Rodriguez said she knows she's going to prison, just doesn't know for how long. She hopes the judge will give her bail so she can go home and say goodbye to her kids before she goes away.