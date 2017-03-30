Former TCC Professor Convicted Of Indecent Exposure - NewsOn6.com - Tulsa, OK - News, Weather, Video and Sports - KOTV.com |

Former TCC Professor Convicted Of Indecent Exposure

Khalid Habib. [Tulsa County jail] Khalid Habib. [Tulsa County jail]
TULSA, Oklahoma -

A jury convicted a former Tulsa Community College professor of indecent exposure Thursday.

TCC fired Khalid Habib after three students complained about him in the summer of 2014. 

Two women testified in his trial and told very similar stories.

The first woman said she was thinking about dropping out but Khalid encouraged her to stay in the class. She testified she met him at the computer lab and after the class she looked up and saw him touching himself.

She didn't report it until almost nine months later when other people also came forward.

A second student testified she also saw him touching himself in the computer lab.

The jury recommended Habib serve two years in prison.

Newson6.com is proud to provide Oklahomans with timely and relevant news and information, sharing the stories, pictures and loves of Oklahomans across our great state.
