Broken Arrow Man Gets Prison For Abusing Baby Daughter

BROKEN ARROW, Oklahoma -

A judge sentenced a Broken Arrow man to 25 years in prison for abusing his 4-month-old daughter in November of 2015.

The victim's mother told police she heard the infant screaming and witnessed Kenneth Knox raise his hand and strike the infant.  

Knox told police he did not know how the child had been injured, but said he believed the baby's maternal grandfather or the couple's two four-year-old sons may have caused the injuries.  

Prosecutors said the girl had a brain bleed, retinal hemorrhages in both eyes, two skull fractures, 10 fractured ribs and bruising over much of her body. She survived the abuse.

