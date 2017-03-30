Broken Arrow Man Gets Prison For Abusing Baby Daughter

A judge sentenced a Broken Arrow man to 25 years in prison for abusing his 4-month-old daughter in November of 2015.

The victim's mother told police she heard the infant screaming and witnessed Kenneth Knox raise his hand and strike the infant.

11/3/2015

Knox told police he did not know how the child had been injured, but said he believed the baby's maternal grandfather or the couple's two four-year-old sons may have caused the injuries.

Prosecutors said the girl had a brain bleed, retinal hemorrhages in both eyes, two skull fractures, 10 fractured ribs and bruising over much of her body. She survived the abuse.