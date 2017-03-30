Police Arrest Second Suspect Connected To Tulsa Shooting

Several agencies worked together Thursday to arrest a person believed connected to a Tulsa shooting earlier in the day.

Thursday afternoon, Tulsa Police, Jenks Police and U.S. Marshals arrested Joel Blackburn.

Authorities believe Blackburn is connected to a shooting near I-244 and Sheridan Thursday morning.

Law enforcement tracked Blackburn to his home in Jenks and said, at first, he did not want to come out. They said, first, Blackburn's mother spoke with officers before Blackburn himself came out about half an hour later, surrendering peacefully.

Police Thursday morning, a man was shot three times in the stomach at a home on North Norwood after some sort of altercation.

In addition to Blackburn, police said a woman was taken into custody at the shooting scene.

The names of the woman in custody and the victim have not been released.

Tulsa Police are investigating but said the shooting could be drug-related.