Police Arrest Second Suspect Connected To Tulsa Shooting - NewsOn6.com - Tulsa, OK - News, Weather, Video and Sports - KOTV.com |

News: Crime

Police Arrest Second Suspect Connected To Tulsa Shooting

Posted: Updated:
Joel Blackburn. [Tulsa County jail] Joel Blackburn. [Tulsa County jail]
JENKS, Oklahoma -

Several agencies worked together Thursday to arrest a person believed connected to a Tulsa shooting earlier in the day.

Thursday afternoon, Tulsa Police, Jenks Police and U.S. Marshals arrested Joel Blackburn.

Authorities believe Blackburn is connected to a shooting near I-244 and Sheridan Thursday morning.

Law enforcement tracked Blackburn to his home in Jenks and said, at first, he did not want to come out. They said, first, Blackburn's mother spoke with officers before Blackburn himself came out about half an hour later, surrendering peacefully.

Police Thursday morning, a man was shot three times in the stomach at a home on North Norwood after some sort of altercation.

In addition to Blackburn, police said a woman was taken into custody at the shooting scene.

3/30/2017 Related Story: Tulsa Police: Man Shot In Stomach, One Suspect In Custody

The names of the woman in custody and the victim have not been released.

Tulsa Police are investigating but said the shooting could be drug-related.

Special Features

Bridge Tracker

How safe are Oklahoma?s bridges? Use Bridge Tracker to find out now.

Fallen Heroes

The News On 6 honors our fallen Oklahoma heroes. View our interactive timeline.

Links

Looking for a website or event you heard mentioned on The News On 6? Find it here!

Murrah Bombing Timeline

Learn more about the events leading up to and following the bombing.

Live Traffic

Get the latest road conditions on Green Country roadways.

Live Radar

WARN Interactive

Featured on NewsOn6.com

  • Cold Cases

    Join Lori and local homicide detectives as they search for Cold Case clues.

  • Crime Survival Guide

    What can you do to survive a crime? Find advice for personal safety here.

  • Links

    Looking for a website you heard mentioned on News On 6? Find it here!

Powered by Frankly
News On 6
303 N. Boston Ave.
Tulsa, OK 74103
Newson6.com is proud to provide Oklahomans with timely and relevant news and information, sharing the stories, pictures and loves of Oklahomans across our great state.
Station Profile & Public Inspection Files
NEWS
WEATHER
FEATURED
DIGITAL NETWORK
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 KOTV. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.