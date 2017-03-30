Death Of Tulsa Teen 'Devastated Everybody' Friend Says - NewsOn6.com - Tulsa, OK - News, Weather, Video and Sports - KOTV.com |

News

Death Of Tulsa Teen 'Devastated Everybody' Friend Says

Posted: Updated:
A family friend of murder victim Nick Morris said the teen is being misrepresented. A family friend of murder victim Nick Morris said the teen is being misrepresented.
The friends and family of Morris are devastated after police said Amadeuss Becerra shot and killed the 19-year-old. The friends and family of Morris are devastated after police said Amadeuss Becerra shot and killed the 19-year-old.
"It's hard in any situation where you lose a 19 year old, and it's really just devastated everybody," Alyson Clark said. "It's hard in any situation where you lose a 19 year old, and it's really just devastated everybody," Alyson Clark said.
TULSA, Oklahoma -

A family friend of murder victim Nick Morris said the teen is being misrepresented.

Alyson Clark said she knows Morris isn't here to tell his side of the story of what happened Monday night, but she said his family believes he was caught in the wrong place at the wrong time.

The friends and family of Morris are devastated after police said Amadeuss Becerra shot and killed the 19-year-old during an exchange at Quickie Mart Skate Shop Monday evening.

3/29/2017 Related Story: Family: Man Shot Outside Tulsa Skate Shop Declared Dead

"It's hard in any situation where you lose a 19-year-old, and it's really just devastated everybody," Clark said.

Police said Morris was participating in a drug deal when the crime quickly escalated. But those who know Morris said he was simply a victim of circumstance.

"We don't really know the whole story or all the details. Obviously, Nick's not here to tell it," Clark said. "It really is just devastating to know that something so unfortunate had to happen to somebody so young."

Clark said the hardest part is knowing her daughter, Morris’ niece, will never truly know him.

"It's just terrible thinking that now, we're going to have to print pictures and remember him that way instead of her getting a relationship with him," she said.

Clark said Morris was a happy-go-lucky guy.

She said, "He was such a sweetheart. Just silly, always made you laugh type of person. He had a great attitude about everything."

She hopes those who didn't know him personally will not judge him based on the circumstances surrounding his death.

"You can't judge unless you knew Nick. Anyone who knew Nick knows what kind of person he is," Clark said. "I don't think that anyone that came in contact with him didn't have love for him."

Clark has set up a Go Fund Me to help Nick's family pay for funeral expenses.

Special Features

Live Traffic

Get the latest road conditions on Green Country roadways.

iPhone App

Get breaking news, weather, sports & video directly on your iPhone.

CBS Shows

Watch your favorite CBS shows for free online.

Links

Looking for a website or event you heard mentioned on News On 6? Find it here!

TV Schedule

Need to know what's on TV? Check out our television schedule.

Live Radar

WARN Interactive

Special Coverage

  • Bridge Tracker

    How safe are Oklahoma's bridges? Use Bridge Tracker to find out now.

  • Fallen Heroes

    News On 6 honors our fallen Oklahoma heroes. View our interactive timeline.

  • Murrah Bombing Timeline

    Learn more about the events leading up to and following the bombing.

  • Storm Zone

    Watch tornadoes tear across Oklahoma and learn how to stay safe!

Powered by Frankly
News On 6
303 N. Boston Ave.
Tulsa, OK 74103
Newson6.com is proud to provide Oklahomans with timely and relevant news and information, sharing the stories, pictures and loves of Oklahomans across our great state.
Station Profile & Public Inspection Files
NEWS
WEATHER
FEATURED
DIGITAL NETWORK
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 KOTV. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.