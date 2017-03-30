Death Of Tulsa Teen 'Devastated Everybody' Friend Says

"It's hard in any situation where you lose a 19 year old, and it's really just devastated everybody," Alyson Clark said.

The friends and family of Morris are devastated after police said Amadeuss Becerra shot and killed the 19-year-old.

A family friend of murder victim Nick Morris said the teen is being misrepresented.

Alyson Clark said she knows Morris isn't here to tell his side of the story of what happened Monday night, but she said his family believes he was caught in the wrong place at the wrong time.

The friends and family of Morris are devastated after police said Amadeuss Becerra shot and killed the 19-year-old during an exchange at Quickie Mart Skate Shop Monday evening.

Police said Morris was participating in a drug deal when the crime quickly escalated. But those who know Morris said he was simply a victim of circumstance.

"We don't really know the whole story or all the details. Obviously, Nick's not here to tell it," Clark said. "It really is just devastating to know that something so unfortunate had to happen to somebody so young."

Clark said the hardest part is knowing her daughter, Morris’ niece, will never truly know him.

"It's just terrible thinking that now, we're going to have to print pictures and remember him that way instead of her getting a relationship with him," she said.

Clark said Morris was a happy-go-lucky guy.

She said, "He was such a sweetheart. Just silly, always made you laugh type of person. He had a great attitude about everything."

She hopes those who didn't know him personally will not judge him based on the circumstances surrounding his death.

"You can't judge unless you knew Nick. Anyone who knew Nick knows what kind of person he is," Clark said. "I don't think that anyone that came in contact with him didn't have love for him."

Clark has set up a Go Fund Me to help Nick's family pay for funeral expenses.