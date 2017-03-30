Former Neighbor Shocked At Arrested Pastor On Child Porn Charges - NewsOn6.com - Tulsa, OK - News, Weather, Video and Sports - KOTV.com |

Former Neighbor Shocked At Arrested Pastor On Child Porn Charges

TULSA COUNTY, Oklahoma -

A federal undercover sting ended with two Tulsa men in jail. One is a homeschool group principal, the other a pastor.

Pastor Ronald Robinson was arrested on child pornography charges. Thursday, we spoke with two people who used to live next to Robinson who said this is all a surprise to them.

Dale Graham was shocked when he heard the news that Robinson, his former neighbor, was arrested and charged with child pornography.

"It's very surprising. It’s shocking knowing that we lived there for so long and that there was a potential for somebody to hurt my child that's been there since she was two," he said.

Graham lived next to Robinson on and off for years said he and his family are stunned he lived so close to an accused criminal.

"Me and his wife got along really well. I used to say hi to him from across the gate but I never really talked to him that much. He just seemed like a nice guy. I didn't really think that he would do anything like that,” Kaylee Graham said.

According to the Tulsa County Sheriff's Office, when Homeland Security Investigators and sheriff’s deputies served search warrants on two of Robinson's homes, they found electronic devices with evidence that Robinson received child exploitation material online.

Disturbing for a man who worked with children at A Third Place Community Foundation – a church that recently burned down.

"Kids go in there and they had a special station inside that church for kids to go in and color, and he had a whole bunch of kids in there, and that's even more scary," Dale Graham said.

He said he is beside himself after hearing about the charges.

"It floored me. I was like, what. I mean he's done a lot of great things, and I know Bonnie is his wife, and Bonnie's done a lot of great things, you know. It's shocking. It hurts," he said.

Robinson is currently being held without bond. He will be back in court on Monday to determine whether he will be released or will remain in custody.

