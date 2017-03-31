Driver Abandons Car After Hitting Tulsa Dairy Queen's Wall

Police are looking for the driver of a car which crashed into a Tulsa restaurant late Thursday then ran off.

Officers were called to the crash at the Dairy Queen in the 7900 block of East Admiral Place at about 10:30 p.m. after employees said they heard an explosion outside the restaurant.

When police arrived, the driver was already gone.

Police believe they know who the driver is and are looking for her.

No one inside the Dairy Queen was injured in the crash.