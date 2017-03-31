Drivers Trying To Avoid Construction Have Some BA Residents Upse - NewsOn6.com - Tulsa, OK - News, Weather, Video and Sports - KOTV.com |

Drivers Trying To Avoid Construction Have Some BA Residents Upset

BROKEN ARROW, Oklahoma -

Residents in one Broken Arrow neighborhood are upset that drivers are trying to avoid highway construction by cutting through their Oak Creek South neighborhood.

They say it's a big issue and is happening near Highway 51 and the Muskogee Turnpike.

News On 6 talked to one neighbor who says drivers are using this area around Louisville and South 31st Street, to cut around the road work.

Facebook complaints, both on a neighborhood page and the Broken Arrow Police Department's page are expressing concerns about childrens' safety and not being able to get out of their driveway because of the increase in traffic.

Police confirm they've received at least five complaints in the past week about the problem.

Police spokesperson, Officers James Cooks says they can't do anything about neighborhood congestion and will not cite anyone for using a neighborhood street as a shortcut, they will issue tickets for speeding through a neighborhood.  

To get police to come to your neighborhood when you have a traffic concern, the department urges residents to fill out a non-emergency action form on the City of Broken Arrow's web site.  You can also sign up for neighborhood alerts as well.

