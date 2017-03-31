The Frontier: Changing Construction Managers At Tulsa Co. Juvenile Justice Center

Tulsa County plans to cancel its contract with Manhattan Construction for the new juvenile justice center and will enter into an amended, less expensive agreement with Selser Schaefer Architects, the firm designing the center, County Commissioner Ron Peters told News On 6's partner, The Frontier on Thursday.

The news comes four months after commissioners learned the estimated cost of the project was $83 million — nearly twice what commissioners originally said it would cost.

The new facility is to be built on the former Storey Wrecker Service property on North Elm Street.

Commissioners are scheduled to vote on the contract cancellation and the amended agreement with Selser Schaefer at their regular meeting Monday morning.

Read the full story on The Frontier's website.