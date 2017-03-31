Driver Injured In Head-On Glenpool Highway Crash

Glenpool Police say at a driver was taken to the hospital in serious condition after a wrong way crash on Highway 75 late Thursday.

Police said at about 11:45 p.m., an off-duty Tulsa Police officer spotted a car going northbound in the southbound lanes of 75 near 161st Street South.

They said before that officer could turn around, the car struck a southbound Chevy pickup.

No word from police on which driver was injured in the crash or why the car's driver was driving the wrong way on 75.