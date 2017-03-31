Sand Springs Man Charged With Rape, Lewd Molestation

Prosecutors charged a Sand Springs man with raping his girlfriend's sister and molesting the sister's friend.

James Jarvis, 26, is charged with one count of 1st-degree rape and one count of lewd molestation.

Court documents say the incident happened at Jarvis' home on July 13, 2016.

According to the arrest affidavit, the girlfriend's sister and the sister's under-age friend were staying with the couple when the girlfriend went to the store. The sister told police Jarvis got drunk and sexually assaulted her on the front porch.

The sister's friend told police Jarvis gave her and her friend Dr. Peppers and they drank them. She told them the next thing she remembered was waking up in the hospital.

The affidavit says the OSBI lab found alcohol in blood and urine samples taken from the girls.

Jarvis is being held in the Tulsa County Jail on $100,000 bond. According to the Oklahoma Department of Corrections web site, Jarvis served three years in prison for possession of meth with intent to distribute and has a suspended sentence through August 6, 2017 for a similar charge.

He told police, "I used to beat people up in prison who molested kids," the arrest affidavit states.