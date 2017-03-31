Dewey Man Arrested On Sex Solicitation Complaint In SE Kansas

Police arrested a 50-year-old Dewey man after getting several calls on Tuesday of a suspect soliciting to pay underage girls and adult women for sex.

In a news release, police said within 30 minutes of getting a description of the suspect and the vehicle he was driving, officers located and arrested Shannon L. Robinson.

Police chief Jerry Harrison stated Robinson attempted to lure the victims into his vehicle with money or offers for a ride. All the reported victims refused to get in the vehicle, he added.

Police booked Robinson into the Montgomery County jail where he is being held without bond.