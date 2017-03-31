Tulsa Principal Accused Of Viewing Child Porn Out On Bond

Pastor Jim Thornton said since Tuesday he's been busy meeting with families from the school.

Jeffrey Goss may be out of jail, be he has to wear an ankle monitor and remain home, except to go to court.

A school principal accused of viewing child pornography is out of the Tulsa County jail on bond.

The church that employed Goss said his arrest was a complete shock. Pastor Jim Thornton said since Tuesday he's been busy meeting with families from the school, which is housed inside the Tulsa Hills Church of the Nazarene.

"This came as a complete shock to us - not because we were in denial, but because we took all the precautions we thought were necessary to prevent something like this. There was nothing on our radar to cause any concern," Thornton said.

The church founded the Christian Education Alliance, which has about 85 students in three-day a week classes to supplement homeschooling.

The investigation of Goss found no evidence he had direct sexual contact with children, but watched online from home and possibly in his vehicle in the church parking lot.

Thornton said, "There were children somewhere that were abused and that grieves us greatly."

He said all school employees have training to spot sexual abuse and background checks. He said the fact that one of their key school leaders was accused and then admitted being caught up in pornography is a reminder that what's happening inside a person may not be apparent to anyone else.

"We live in a sinful world where sinful things can happen if we don't follow the leadership of the Holy spirit," Thornton said.

It was a step, but not the end, federal officials said, of a constant effort to monitor people who access child pornography.

Thornton said as painful as it is, it's good for the truth to come out.

"It is our desire for all of the truth to come to light in this matter," he said.

Goss was not a member of the church that supports the school but he had been a principal there for two years